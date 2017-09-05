Meizu’s Day-One M6 Note Sales Reach 200,000 Units

Meizu’s day-one M6 Note sales reached a total number of 200,000 units, marking this as a fairly popular device that plenty of consumers in the region where it was being sold were wanting to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Whether or not 200,000 sales on day one seems impressive, that particular number is merely a small amount of sales that Meizu is expected to have, as pre-orders for the phone are much higher, reportedly sitting at 6.3 million since the company opened up the presale as of late August. The first day of sales for the phone also started on September 4th in China, so the sales number is also likely to be higher now that it has officially been out for more than a day or two.

The M6 Note is Meizu’s latest smartphone, coming in multiple configurations with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and either 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of internal storage space depending on how much the consumer needs or prefers to have. On top of this the M6 Note is also capable of supporting expandable storage so no matter how much internal storage the consumer chooses more can always be added. This makes it possible to pick up the base model which comes in at the lowest price point of CNY 1,099, though the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model will go for CNY 1,699 for those that don’t mind spending a little more to get the most storage.

Beyond the different RAM and storage options, all models come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel main sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor, while the front-facing camera features a 16-megapixel sensor for getting those better than average selfie shots. The device also boasts a super fast fingerprint sensor that recognizes your print in 0.2 seconds, meaning users shouldn’t have to worry about the device being slow to unlock if they need to get to something quickly. The device is so far only available in China and likely won’t be coming to the U.S. officially, but it will more than likely be available for import through some retailers eventually.