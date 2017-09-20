Meizu M6 Gets Unveiled With 3GB Of RAM, 5.2-Inch HD Display

Meizu has just introduced its budget Meizu M6 handset in China. The Meizu M6 is a direct successor to the Meizu M5 which was announced back in October last year. The Meizu M6 is made out of metal, and Meizu highlights that the metallic finish has been applied to the M6’s body through Non-Conductive Vacuum Metallization (NCVM) technology. Having said that, the Meizu M6 is actually quite a compact smartphone, as it comes with a compact display, which we’ll talk about in a minute.

The Meizu M6 sports the company’s multifunctional mBack button below the display, and it doesn’t exactly come with extremely thin bezels, but that is to be expected considering the price point of this handset. The mBack button actually serves as a physical home key, capacitive back button, and also a fingerprint scanner. The Meizu M6 sports a 5.2-inch 720p (1280 x 720, 282ppi) display which offers a 1000:1 contrast ratio, which is an improvement compared to its predecessor. A sheet of 2.5D curved glass is applied on top of the Meizu M6’s display, and the phone’s display has been fully laminated. The Meizu M6 is fueled by a 64-bit octa-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz, though Meizu did not mention what SoC is this exactly. The device comes with 2GB / 3GB of RAM and 16GB / 32GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB via a microSD card), while a 3,070mAh battery is also a part of this package, and it is not removable, in case you were wondering.

A 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of the Meizu M6, and the company mentions that this camera features RGBW technology, and that a dual-tone flash is also included in the package. ArcSoft’s multi-frame noise reduction algorithm is also included here, and the company claims that this will help when it comes to low light shots. An 8-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture) is included on the front side of the Meizu M6, and ArcSoft’s beautification algorithm will do its best to improve your selfies. This handset comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while the company’s Flyme 6 UI is installed on top of it. The Meizu M6 comes in Silver, Gold, Black and Blue color variants, all of which you can check out in the gallery down below. Now, we do know that this phone will be quite affordable in China, but the company did not share its price point, at least not yet. This phone will become available in China first, but it will roll out to other markets, where Meizu is officially active in, as well.