Meizu M6 Appears In Two New Real Life Images, Launching Soon

Meizu had already confirmed that the Meizu M6 will be announced on September 20, and two new images of the device have just surfaced online. This is not the first time that we’re seeing this phone, the device actually leaked earlier, and this seems to be the final design of the Meizu M6. As you can see, its bezels are not exactly thin, and the company’s multifunctional mBack button is placed below the display yet again. Antenna bands are nicely incorporated into the phone’s design on the back, and this handset will sport one camera on the back, below which you will notice an LED flash.

This handset will be made out of metal, as you can see in the provided images, and its volume up, volume down and power / lock keys will be located on the right. We don’t really get to see the phone’s bottom in these images, but a charging port (probably USB Type-C) and a loudspeaker will be placed down there, and a 3.5mm headphone jack is expected either on the top or bottom of this phone. A SIM card tray will be included on the left-hand side of this handset, and the device’s back side is curved on the sides, as you can see in the provided image (second image in the gallery). The Meizu M6 is Meizu’s budget phone, and a direct successor to the Meizu M5 which was announced back in October last year. The device’s specs have also leaked recently, and if that info is accurate, the Meizu M6 will sport a 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, and as you can see, this will be your regular 16:9 panel. MediaTek’s MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor is expected to fuel this smartphone, and this SoC will be clocked at 1.5GHz.

The Meizu M6 is also expected to include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. That’s pretty much all the info that we have thus far, and based on these specs, the Meizu M6 will resemble its predecessor quite a bit. This will be a rather compact phone, and it will probably arrive in a number of color variants, while you can also expect to see two SIM card slots included in the Meizu M6.

