Meizu Confirms Meizu M6 Coming On September 20; Image Leaks

Meizu has just confirmed that the Meizu M6 will be announced on September 20, while the phone actually surfaced in two real life images as well. Having said that, Meizu confirmed this info via its official Twitter handle as you can see in the provided image. Meizu clearly highlights that this press event will be Meizu M6-centric, though there’s a chance the company might introduce something else in addition to this budget smartphone.

Having said that, this image is not all that revealing, at all, but the two leaked images definitely are, presuming this is, in fact, the Meizu M6. As you can see, this phone actually resembles the Meizu M5 quite a bit, and it also resembles quite a few other Meizu-branded smartphones we’ve seen over the years. The device sports the multifunctional mBack button below the display, while its bezels are not that thin at all. This handset will sport a rather compact display, if the info provided by the leaked images is accurate, it might ship with a 5.2-inch panel. This will be an HD display, it seems, and we’re looking at a regular 16:9 aspect ratio here. One of the images reveals that the phone will be fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core SoC, which will be clocked at 1.50GHz. In addition to that, the source suggests that the device will pack in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage.

Now if these images are accurate, and the rumored specs are also on point, the Meizu M6 will be quite similar to its predecessor. The Meizu M5 was fueled by this very same SoC, and it arrived with a 5.2-inch HD panel and 2GB / 3GB of RAM. Either way, the Meizu M5 will be quite affordable, and chances are it will be made out of polycarbonate. The device will include two SIM card slots, and it will launch in quite a few color variants, if its predecessor is any indication, considering that the Meizu M5 arrived in Green White, Gold, Blue and Black color variants. The Meizu M6 will probably ship with Android Nougat out of the box, and Flyme 6 will be placed on top of it.

