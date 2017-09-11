Meiigoo S8 Now Official With 18:9 Aspect Ratio, Dual Rear Cameras

The Meiigoo S8 has now been announced and along with that introduction comes confirmation of the full specs on offer with this smartphone. What is likely to be one of the main points to note is that this is a device that follows in the footsteps of a number of high profile 2017 smartphones by utilizing an 18:9 aspect ratio. The inclusion of this edge-to-edge design allows the Meiigoo S8 to make use of a smaller physical footprint compared to what would be encountered with a device adopting a more traditional bezel level. As a result, the Meiigoo S8 features a larger than usual 6.1-inch display, but within the body of a smartphone more often associated with a smaller display. A design aspect which not only looks to add a premium touch to this smartphone, but one which is also designed to offer a more comfortable holding experience.

Speaking of the display, along with the 6.1-inches on offer, the Meiigoo S8 employs a 1440 x 720 resolution. Otherwise known as a HD+ resolution, an effect of the atypical display size. Adding to its design, is the inclusion of 3D Glass on both sides of the display. Another aspect which looks to further contribute to a more premium look and feel.

Inside, the Meiigoo S8 is packed with a number of specs designed to directly compete with the rest of the crop of 2017 smartphones, including 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and the use of a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor (clocked at 1.5 GHz). For those looking for a greater degree of storage the Meiigoo S8 also comes with expandable storage support, due to the inclusion of a microSD card slot which supports cards up to 256GB.

Another one of the clear selling points is the Meiigoo S8’s inclusion of a dual camera setup on the rear of the device. This configuration is spearheaded by a 13-megapixel Sony camera, which is backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The idea being that the two cameras will add greater depth and quality to taken images resulting in more vivid and detailed images overall. Including when used in low-light conditions. Completing the Meiigoo S8’s camera trio is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Meiigoo S8 also features a 3,300 mAh battery which is said to be capable of lasting throughout the day, and even when placed under a heavier load. As a means to further extend the battery life, the Meiigoo S8 also employs a dedicated physical button on the side of the device which once pressed, will activate a battery saving features and clear all tasks running in the background. In addition, and due to the front panel design, although the Meiigoo S8 does include a fingerprint sensor it has been moved to the back of the device. According to Meiigoo, the fingerprint sensor is designed to respond quickly and accurately with an unlock time of less than 0.1-seconds. Other features worth noting including dual-SIM support, 4G LTE support, and Android 7.1 (Nougat) pre-installed.

In terms of availability, Meiigoo has confirmed that the Meiigoo S8 is now available to pre-order online and can be picked up from a number of retailers including GearBest for $199.99. Which considering the level of specs, features, and design points on offer, makes this a competitive and feature-rich affordable smartphone. Those interested in finding out more about the Meiigoo S8, or pre-ordering one, head through the links blow.