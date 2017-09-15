Meiigoo S8 Is Not Difficult To Fix, Teardown Video Proves

The Meiigoo S8 is Meiigoo’s newest handset which is inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the company has just released a new video regarding this smartphone. In case you’re interested in finding out what lies on the inside of this phone, well, you should watch the provided video, as the Meiigoo S8 was given the teardown treatment by the company. The provided video had a duration of about two minutes, and based on the provided content, it seems like the Meiigoo S8 is fairly easy to disassemble and repair.

The first thing you’re required to do is remove the SIM tray, after which you’ll need a suction cup in order to remove the phone’s back side. Once you do that, it’s time to take a screwdriver, and take care of a number of screws that are included here. After that, you’ll be able to start removing components from the Meiigoo S8, and if you’d like a more detailed guideline as to how to do that, well, check out the provided video. Having said that, the Meiigoo S8 is currently available for pre-order from GearBest, it is priced at $199.99 at the moment, so if you’d like to get it, you can do so until October 6, when pre-orders will be concluded. The company will probably start shipping Meiigoo S8 units to consumers as soon as the pre-order period ends, and we’re not sure whether the phone will be more expensive once it becomes available for regular purchase or not, but we’ll find out soon.

Now, in terms of specs, the Meiigoo S8 actually comes with a rather large display, this phone sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) panel, which essentially means that it sport an 18:9 aspect ratio. This handset is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core SoC, while it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, while it sports a dual camera setup on its back. 13 and 5-megapixel shooters can be found on the back of this phone, while a 3,300mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package. If you’d like to pre-order the Meiigoo S8, you can do so via the link down below.

