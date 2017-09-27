MediaTek’s New MT6739 SoC Supports Dual VoLTE, 18:9 Displays

MediaTek has launched a new chipset in the form of the MT6739 which brings improved connectivity and display features to entry-level handsets. One of this SoC’s main selling points is its support for dual VoLTE with Dual SIM Dual Standby, a feature that allows dual SIM handsets to connect and make calls using two LTE networks simultaneously. Meanwhile, the WorldMode modem incorporated into the SoC can attain maximum download speeds of 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps, and it can connect to 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, LTE-FDD, and TD-LTE networks. It also supports new cellular standards including the High-Performance User Equipment (HPUE) technology, which boosts the range of LTE base stations transmitting on the 2.5GHz band by around 30 percent. In addition, the handsets equipped with this chipset will be able to take advantage of T-Mobile’s new 600MHz LTE network which the carrier is currently deploying and testing across the United States. Aside from the improvements made to the modem, MediaTek has also included its proprietary TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology that promises to boost the power efficiency and user experience of smartphones by making mobile data connections more reliable and consistent.

The chipset’s PowerVR GE8100 GPU has a maximum frequency of 570MHz and is capable of powering displays with a resolution of 1,440 by 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. MediaTek noted in its announcement that the availability of this chipset could result in the influx of affordable devices with high screen-to-body ratios. The chipset can encode 1080p H.264 videos with frame rates of up to 30fps and it can also decode 1080p H.264 and H.265/HEVC videos. The MT6739 also includes a quad-core ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPU that is clocked at 1.5GHz and supports up to 3GB of LPDDR3 memory and eMMC 5.1 internal flash storage.

The MT6739 also contains an image signal processor (ISP) that supports 13-megapixel cameras and an optional dual camera function. Improvements were also made to the ISP’s noise reduction and autofocus technologies, resulting in better autofocus performance in low light scenarios. The chipset can also utilize a variety of navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou, although it seems that only two of such solutions can be used at the same time. Other important connectivity features of the chipset include WiFi a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2.