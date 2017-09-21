Mark Zuckerberg Not Running For President, Despite Rumors

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made some recent moves that indicate that he could be running for the office of President of the United States of America in the near future, but he has since publicly refuted such rumors. Zuckerberg did concede that some of his recent actions in the public eye could seem political in nature, but calls such a perspective “cynical,” and says that he does not see things that way. According to Zuckerberg, his seemingly political moves are about Facebook’s mission to make the world a better place, and his ongoing tour across the US is not just to drum up goodwill for himself and Facebook, but rather to show people around the country the face behind Facebook, so to speak, and to discover how other parts of the nation function, and how everyday people live.

Zuckerberg has long taken a hard political stance toward initiatives and laws that promote equality and justice for the common man, with political values roughly lining up with the left wing in the wake of Donald Trump’s divisive rise to the office of US President and first few months in power. He has been known to spend hours arguing against racists on his own platform, raise money for humanitarian aid, and campaign for initiatives like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which seek to provide equal footing for all Americans.

On occasions where Facebook has been found to have been used for any sort of hateful or inhumane business, Zuckerberg has been very quick and very public about shutting that activity down to the best of Facebook’s ability, and publicly condemning the behavior. He has also hired a number of former political staff who worked under the likes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. While it’s not hard to see why people may think Zuckerberg is looking to run for President, he has made it quite clear that he has no intention of doing so. If he did run for office, theoretically, estimates from political analysts peg him as “formidable,” stating that he could campaign on equal ground against current President Donald Trump in 2020 if he chose to, as one example.