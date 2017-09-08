Live Images Surface For What Is Said To Be The LeEco Le Max 3

Live images have surfaced for what is said to be the LeEco Le Max 3, though based on the images it looks like this is an unfinished version of the handset due to the polished, unpainted metal of the phone’s body. That said the phone does appear to be completely assembled at least, so this could be a prototype of the device with its final design save for finishing touches of the aesthetic. In fact, that is most likely the case, as this isn’t the first time the Le Max 3 has leaked in live images. Picture of the phone leaked back in June, and the device looks exactly the same with all of the same details but it looks like a production-ready model that was pulled right out of the box. One other thing to consider is that the leak mentions this is a silver version of the phone, so this could actually be the final look for it.

In addition to the images, the leak also points out a couple of specs for the device, mentioning that LeEco is using a Xiaolong 8356 CPU inside, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, and that the phone will have multiple options for internal storage, with variants that come with either 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of space.

There are no other specs mentioned with this particular leak but there are some things which can be picked up from the images, which also match up with past leaks. For instance, the phone does have a dual rear camera setup and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and while the top and bottom bezels on the front are sort of thick, there seems to be almost no bezels on the sides of the display. In regards to the rest of the hardware, the earlier-mentioned leak from June pegs the device as coming with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, along with 4GB of RAM, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and likely for the headphone port as LeEco has already implemented this sort of feature on other devices. The phone was also previously rumored to come running on Android Marshmallow, though given that Oreo is now out and Nougat has been out since last Fall, and considering there are no confirmations on details yet, there’s always a chance that the device will launch with newer Android software.