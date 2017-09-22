Limited Edition Ulefone T1 Coming Soon, It Will Cost $300

Ulefone had released the Ulefone T1 back in July, and the company is now working on a new variant of this smartphone. The Ulefone T1 is the company’s most powerful smartphone, and this new model will be fairly similar, but there are some differences in the spec department, while the new variant will also sport different paint job. Ulefone is calling this new phone the Limited Edition Ulefone T1, and the device will come with 128GB of storage.

The Limited Edition Ulefone T1 will come in a red-and-blue color variant, in between which the company will include a 0.45mm gold-colored line. You can actually check out the design of this handset in the gallery down below, as the company was kind enough to provide some images for us. Other than a different color, this phone will be identical to the regular Ulefone T1, the dimensions remain the same, and the design in general. This phone will also sport the same spec sheet as the Ulefone T1, save for the change in internal storage we’ve mentioned earlier. This means that the Ulefone T1 will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage (expandable via a microSD card). The device will be fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, while it will pack in a 3,680mAh non-removable battery (fast charging is included). Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Ulefone T1, and it will be included in limited edition model as well. 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters will be placed on the back of the Limited Edition Ulefone T1, and a single 8-megapixel snapper will be included on the front side of this phone.

Having said that, the Ulefone T1 (regular model) is now priced at $200 over at AliExpress, which means it is $30 more affordable than usual. If you’d like to purchase it, follow the link down below. As far as the Limited Edition Ulefone T1 is concerned, that variant of the phone will cost $300, and it is expected to become available in the near future, but we still don’t know when exactly will Ulefone make it available for purchase.

