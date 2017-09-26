LG Widens Google Assistant Support For Its Smart Appliances

LG has now announced that it is widening integration of Google Assistant functionality with its range of home smart appliances. In fact, as part of the announcement LG confirmed that as many as 87 Wi-Fi connected appliances – including the likes of dishwashers, refrigerators, vacuums, and washing machines – are now gaining Google Assistant compatibility. Which also means that they are now compatible with Google Home, as well the general Google Assistant functionality available through Android smartphones. This is an extension of an announcement which came through back in May of this year when LG first confirmed Google Assistant would be compatible with a number of its new home appliances.

As part of this wider Google Assistant compatibility LG has also announced that it is launching a new promotion which will begin on October 8 and run through until October 25. During this period anyone who purchases one of LG’s compatible home appliances will also be able to get a Google Home thrown in for free. A freebie which LG states will allow those new LG home appliance owners to experience the benefits on offer with Google Home (and Assistant) compatibility.

The announcement further goes on to explain some of those benefits that are on offer through the example of being able to check remaining wash cycle time on a wash machine by asking Google Assistant, as well as further examples such as turning off a range cooker or asking the refrigerator to make ice. For those who do plan on picking up a compatible LG smart appliance (or those who already own one) LG explains that the setting up process is relatively easy as it will be all done through the company’s SmartThinQ Android app. This is an app that LG points out not only makes the Google Assistant process easier to setup and control, but one which also acts as the main hub for consumers who own more than one LG smart appliance. In addition, this is also an app which makes use of adaptive learning to essentially learn about and better get to know its owners over time, thereby gaining the ability to predict the needs of the owner, assisting with troubleshooting issues when they arise, and pointing out when an appliance is in need of a refill.