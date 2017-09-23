LG V30 To Have One Extra Year Of Warranty In The US For Free

The LG V30 will have one extra year of warranty in the United States, AT&T confirmed as part of its latest promotional video for the device which has yet to be released outside of LG’s home country. The “Second Year Promise” which the South Korean original equipment manufacturer introduced earlier this year with the LG G6 is now set to make a return once the V30 is released stateside, meaning that consumers will have an option of extending their one-year limited warranty by an additional year free of charge. In order to take advantage of the firm’s offer, you’ll have to register your new smartphone in the first three months following your purchase by visiting LG.com.

LG’s move not only makes the V30 a more attractive offering to U.S. customers by doubling the usual smartphone warranty period in the country but also suggests that the Seoul-based tech giant is confident that its handset is well-equipped to survive over two years of use. The handset’s 6-inch QHD screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, whereas the entire product is IP68-certified for resistance to dust particles and water, making it a relatively durable pocket companion which should survive everyday wear and tear with little issues. Underneath its sealed exterior lies the Snapdragon 835, the most powerful mobile SoC ever produced by Qualcomm, with this piece of silicon being supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory expandable by up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card tray.

The rear panel of the LG V30 houses a dual camera setup entailing a 16-megapixel sensor with the widest aperture in the industry of f/1.6. That module is accompanied by a 13-megapixel one situated beneath a telephoto lens, with the slip top bezel of the LG V30 featuring a 5-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.2. A 3.5mm jack is also part of the package, as is a USB Type-C port and Android 7.1.2 Nougat enhanced with LG’s proprietary mobile software suite. The V30 should become commercially available in the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world come October, with the Korean tech giant being expected to share more details regarding its country-specific release dates and pricing in the coming days.