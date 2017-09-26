LG V30 Impresses Game Of Thrones Cinematography Director

The LG V30 impressed Game of Thrones and Westworld cinematography director David Franco who partnered with the South Korean tech giant to promote its latest high-end offering in the smartphone market. In a recent interview with Adweek, Mr. Franco revealed how he decided to use the LG V30 as an alternative to a conventional DSLR camera while scouting potential filming locations for HBO’s hit fantasy series in an effort to travel more lightly and make the entire process easier. While portability played a factor in his decision, the filmmaker suggested he wasn’t keen on making any compromises in terms of image quality, having ultimately decided that the LG V30 is the smartphone that addresses all of his needs.

Mr. Franco claims that the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer managed to “raise the bar” in terms of mobile imaging functionalities, stating that the LG V30 delivers a high-end video experience comparable to that of professional equipment while simultaneously being able to fit into a pocket. He specifically praised the Cine Video Mode supported by the default Camera app of the LG V30, noting how this functionality facilitates the process of selecting and applying any color palette you could possibly imagine to a recording. Mr. Franco — who also worked on the Minority Report — is currently scouting Game of Thrones filming locations in Iceland and is using the LG V30 to document his work, seemingly being extremely satisfied with his new pocket companion.

LG’s collaboration with the 54-year-old cinematographer is the latest step in the company’s efforts to promote the imaging capabilities of its premium mobile devices through high-profile and real-world applications. A month and a half back, South Korean co-ed group Kard released a music video shot entirely on the LG G6, the firm’s Android-powered flagship introduced in early 2017. The LG V30 itself still doesn’t have a firm release date attached to it, though the handset was already commercialized in the tech giant‘s home country and is expected to hit various markets in the West over the coming weeks following a presumably short pre-order period. LG’s latest flagship is also expected to be bundled with the new version of Google’s Daydream View headset in the United States, though it remains to be seen whether the company introduces similar incentives in other markets around the world.