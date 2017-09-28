LG V30 Coming To AT&T On October 5 With A BOGO Deal

The LG V30 is coming to AT&T on October 5th, the wireless carrier said on Thursday, hence fulfilling its promise made in late August when it said that it will carry the upcoming Android flagship this fall. Consumers will be able to purchase the LG V30 from AT&T’s website from that date by following the banner below, whereas the wireless carrier’s physical stores will get the device on the following day, the company revealed. AT&T also announced a time-limited promotion for the LG V30, making every user who purchases the handset eligible for a BOGO deal provided that they’re willing to add one line to their bill and get both units alongside an AT&T Next plan.

This “buy one, get one” offer puts each smartphone on a separate $809.99 contract and is only available to customers with well-qualified credit, with the second device being free in the sense that AT&T will provide you with $810 in credits over a period of two and a half years starting from one of the first three bills you receive. As expected, purchasing the LG V30 on AT&T next will set you back $27 per month for 30 months, with the second largest mobile service provider in the country specifically advertising LG’s newest Android flagship as a product made for multimedia lovers and photography enthusiasts, essentially reiterating some of the main selling points of the device that the South Korean company itself is highlighting.

The LG V30 boasts a 6-inch P-OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, in addition to being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The handset comes with 64GB of internal flash memory expandable via a dedicated microSD card tray by up to 256GB and features a 3,300mAh battery, as well as a dual camera setup entailing a 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.6 and a 13-megapixel one with an f/1.9 aperture. The slim top bezel of the phablet houses a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) module and the device runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box enhanced with LG UX 6.0, with an update to Android 8.0 Oreo being expected to hit the V30 by early 2018. Consumers in the U.S. are also eligible to receive one additional year of warranty free of charge by registering their purchase within 90 days of making it.