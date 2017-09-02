LG Releases An In-Depth Video Preview Of The V30’s UI

LG Electronics on Friday released an in-depth video preview of the V30’s user interface, trying to summarize all software features it managed to pre-load onto its latest and greatest Android flagship in just over five minutes. The latest video promo from the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) can be seen below, encompassing everything from camera capabilities of the LG V30 to its proprietary launcher, shortcuts, and more.

One of the most notable unique functionalities of the V30 which LG showcases in its latest trailer is the smartphone’s native support for Graphy, a platform which users are able to access from the Manual Mode of the device’s default Camera app, being able to download presets and pictures from professional photographers in order to emulate their styles or use them as a basis for creating an entirely new brand of photography. The LG V30 is also capable of easily creating GIF animations and can generate video slideshows from any photographs you select. LG’s latest promo is also showcasing the V30’s new Floating Bar, a spiritual successor to the secondary screen of the V20 which is semi-transparent and can be manipulated in any way the user sees fit, with LG even providing consumers with the option of dragging the bar away from the screen when they don’t need it. The company also takes pride in its new Always-On Display implementation which it says is more customizable than ever before on the LG V30. Those are just some of the many software functionalities of LG’s latest flagship which is set to have its market debut in the near future.

The LG V30 still isn’t available for pre-orders and doesn’t have a firm release date attached to it, though all major wireless carriers in the United States have already confirmed they’ll be stocking the device this fall. Likewise, while the Seoul, South Korea-based tech giant has yet to disclose the official pricing details of its newest phablet, initial reports indicate that the unlocked variant of the smartphone will be priced at approximately $749.99 in the U.S. The LG V30 should become available for advanced orders in the coming weeks and is expected to be officially released come mid-October, if not sooner. Apart from being confirmed for a stateside and Canadian debut, the device should also make its way to Europe, Australia, and select Asian markets.