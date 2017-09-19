LG Reiterates Its Intention To Launch V30 Starting This Week

LG has made a new announcement to reiterate and confirm that it will begin shipping its latest flagship – the LG V30 – to customers in South Korea starting this week. The announcement also re-stated that shipments to North America, Europe, and other “key markets” around the world will start seeing shipments over the following days and week, which is a slightly less general timeframe than the one found in previous announcements. The company had previously been expected to launch in its home country on September 21, so there aren’t really any surprises there. Unfortunately, there’s still no word on pricing yet either, so anybody waiting for the device to arrive will have to be patient for just a bit longer.

In the meantime, LG’s third addition to its “V” series of devices is expected to be a strong competitor in the top-tier mobile market. The 6-inch premium handset was first shown at IFA 2017 in Berlin back in August and won several awards at that show thanks to its overall design and features. On the specs front, the LG V30 comes packed with a Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, backed by 4GB of RAM and either 64 or 128GB of storage – though LG has said that only some markets will see the version with higher storage capacity. That’s set behind a P-OLED screen at an 18:9 ratio and powered by a 3,300mAh battery. The whole package weighs in at just 158g and its metal frame is encased in Gorilla Glass at both the front and back. The frame itself is both shorter and narrower than the previous “V”-branded device, while still maintaining the screen size. It’s also been ruggedized to IP68, for water and dust resistance, and comes with a wireless charger. That’s all driven by Android 7.1.2 Nougat, right out of the box.

At the exterior, users will find a dual-setup for the main camera, and a single, 5-megapixel shooter at the front. The camera is one of the most intriguing features to be found on the LG V30 since it features a series of real glass lenses at a f/1.6 aperture and also includes both optical and electronic image stabilization. Both rear sensors serve a different function, with one being used for wide-angle capture, while the other has a more traditionally focused design. Beyond that, the LG V30 also has a ton of software-based video and photo features – including 15 presets to help users capture the mood perfectly.