LG Q6 Plus Android Mid-Ranger Released In India For $280

The LG Q6 Plus is making its way to India today where the device will be distributed through online retailers and brick-and-mortar stores alike. Originally announced back in July, the LG Q6 Plus is an improved variant of the standard LG Q6, featuring roughly the same hardware characteristics save for extra RAM and more internal flash storage. The device fits in the mid-range market but it offers a couple of top-tier characteristics such as a FullVision bezel-free display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2,160 by 1,080 pixels.

The large 5.5-inch IPS LCD panel delivers a pixel density of around 442 ppi and is protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but although the phone does have a high-end look to it, the adoption of a bezel-less design made the inclusion of a front-facing fingerprint sensor impossible and the device doesn’t make up for this by employing a rear-mounted sensor either. This small inconvenience aside, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 system-on-chip featuring eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.4GHz and the Adreno 505 graphics chip. 4GB of RAM is also part of the package here, as is 64GB of storage space which can be further expanded by up to an additional 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot. The glossy back panel accommodates a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, while a 5-megapixel sensor resides on the opposite side. The LG Q6 Plus draws energy from a non-removable 3,000mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, covered by the company’s latest version of its proprietary skin. In terms of connectivity, the device offers Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and an FM radio, as well as a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

The LG Q6 Plus launches in India for the price of Rs. 17,990 or the rough equivalent of $280 at today’s conversion rate, and can be acquired in one of two color options, namely Astro Black and Ice Platinum. Also worth noting is that the aforementioned price tag includes a one-time free screen replacement which will be valid for six months from the time of purchase.