LG Might Be Close To Launching The V30 In Canada

LG might be close to launching the V30 in Canada as the its Canadian website now shows a product page for the upcoming smartphone, which LG officially took the wraps off of on August 31st this year at its IFA event that happened in Berlin, Germany. So far the device has yet to launch in North America however it did start making its way to customers who pre-ordered the phone in South Korea, but if LG is preparing to launch the phone in Canada soon, then it’s quite likely that it will be getting ready to launch the V30 in the U.S. as well.

While the device hasn’t launched here yet and there are no pricing details available for U.S. or Canadian customers, one rumored perk for those who purchase the V30 in the U.S. as opposed to other countries is that the device will come with an additional year of warranty coverage at no extra cost to the consumer, which is a big deal as LG seems like it’ll be taking care of its customers who buy this device should anything go wrong with it that isn’t caused by consumer damage.

Those considering upgrading to the LG V30 will be in for some decent specifications. The V30 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor which is the same processor that’s inside of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, as well as the Galaxy Note 8. It also comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage space, a non-removable battery with a 3,300mAh capacity, and its most iconic features being the dual rear camera module on the back that come with a 16-megapixel plus 13-megapixel sensor, and its display which comes with almost no bezels thanks to the taller aspect ratio. The screen is also 6-inches in size and it has Quad HD resolution. Other features include the IP68 rating which means it’s resistant to water and dust, and it offers the 3.5mm audio jack where many OEMs these days have chosen to leave that out, allowing users to plug in headphones without needing an adapter. Though the phone hasn’t launched yet, it will be available unlocked and from major carriers, so there should be multiple options when it comes to pricing.