LG Launches V30 & V30 Plus In Korea, Reveals Pricing

LG had introduced both the LG V30 and V30 Plus at IFA in Berlin, but the company did not reveal the pricing structure for those two smartphones, until now, that is. The company has just announced these two handsets in Korea, its homeland, and along with the two phones, LG also revealed the pricing structure which applies only to Korea, but it gives us an idea as to what can we expect in other markets. Before we dive into it, it’s worth noting that the LG V30 and V30 Plus will be more affordable than the Galaxy Note 8, so it seems like rumors were accurate.

The LG V30 comes in various color variants, including Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet. The LG V30 is priced at 949,300 won ($841) in Korea, while its ‘Plus’ variant costs 998,800 won ($885). It’s worth noting that there’s only one difference between the LG V30 and V30 Plus, the regular model comes with 64GB of storage, while the ‘Plus’ variant sports 128GB of native storage, other than that, these two phones are completely identical. Korea consumers will be able to pre-order either of the two phones starting from September 14, and the pre-order period will close on September 20. The device will go on sale on September 21 in Korea, and other market will follow soon after, including North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The LG V30 is made out of metal and glass and it sports a 6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440) P-OLED FullVision display, which comes with an aspect ratio 18:9, and you’ll find barely any bezel around it. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the LG V30, and the phone also includes 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Android 7.1.2 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, along with LG’s UX 6.0+ skin. 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel shooters are included on the back of this smartphone, and the main shooter actually offer an f/1.6 aperture, OIS and EIS, while the second one comes with an f/1.9 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. This phone is also water and dust resistant, and it has a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC as well.