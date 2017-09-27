LG Launches K7i In India, Promises To Keep Mosquitoes Away

A new LG K7i is going on sale in India today, and it comes with an interesting perk: keeping mosquitoes away. The Mosquito Away technology does add some bulk to the handset, but it will act as a mosquito repellent and it will do no harm to humans. The technology relies on ultrasonic waves, which means that it’s also silent and it doesn’t emit any pesky odor. LG has already offered its Mosquito Away feature with some of its products such as TVs and air conditioners, but it’s never packed the technology into a smartphone. The LG K7i is the first handset to come with such capabilities.

Other than the Mosquito Away feature, which is the main selling point of the LG K7i, the smartphone comes with rather modest specs, as it’s a low-end device with hardware and features to match which is also reflected in its price tag. The latest handset in the LG K series costs just Rs. 7,990, which translates to roughly $122. The LG K7i features a 5-inch display with an HD resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of native storage space. The handset also supports microSD, allowing users to add up to 256GB of extra storage if they need more than what the internal storage offers. Other specs include an 8-megapixel main camera with LED flash, a 5-megapixel front camera, and a 2,500 mAh battery.

On the software side, the LG K7i comes with the older Android 6.0 Marshmallow on board with LG’s own user interface on top, and it remains unclear for now whether it will get any update in the near future. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone is equipped with Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and NFC. The LG K7i also supports dual SIM cards. Judging by these specifications, the LG K7i seems similar to the 2017 LG K8, but it adds the Mosquito Away technology and comes with more RAM and storage. Otherwise, the display, cameras, and software are pretty similar, and the battery is nearly the same size as well. The design is different since the LG K7i incorporates the Mosquito Away technology, which is visible on the bottom side of its back.