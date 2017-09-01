LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus Now Available On T-Mobile’s Website

The LG G Pad X2 8.0 PLUS is now available on the carrier T-Mobile. In addition to the LG G Pad X2 8.0 PLUS, the G Pad Plus Pack, an accessory that provides additional battery life while also improving the entertainment experience of the tablet, is also included in the package. The carrier is including a T-Mobile SIM Starter Kit to every new device purchased, which is necessary to enable the LTE connectivity feature of the tablet. The device can connect to 2G GSM networks, 3G UMTS networks, and 4G LTE networks, more specifically those running on bands 2, 4, 5, 12, and 66.

The LG G Pad X2 8.0 PLUS is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon processor, running at 1.4GHz. The tablet includes 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage, that is expandable by a microSD card. The device sports an 8-inch display, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. A comfort view option can be accessed in the device’s settings, which adjusts the screen’s blue light to make reading more comfortable, especially at night. Both the front and rear cameras contain a 5-megapixel sensor with High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities. Meanwhile, a separate hardware button, for opening specific apps, or triggering certain actions, is located at tablet’s side. To keep the lights on, LG included a 6,300mAh battery into its product, which can provide up to 12.5 days of standby time. The tablet comes with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed, with LG’s proprietary skin running on top of the operating system.

The G Pad Plus Pack, which is included with every purchase of the tablet, contains a 4,400mAh battery for recharging the device. In addition, the G Pad Plus Pack sports stereo speakers for improved audio experience, a full-size USB Type-A port, and a kickstand. The accessory attaches to the device through the POGO pins located at the back of the tablet. Once the accessory is connected, the tablet goes to the Time Square mode, which shows the time. date, weather, and other important notifications. The device can be purchased from T-Mobile’s website, for no downpayment, and 24 monthly installments of $10. However, the carrier requires the subscriber to purchase a SIM Starter Kit for an additional $25. The device can also be purchased outright for $240.