LG Backs Global IT Challenge For Youth With Disabilities

LG Corporation is officially a partner for this year’s Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities in Hanoi City, Vietnam, the seventh annual edition of the event. LG is helping to organize the event, meaning that the company is providing and coordinating organizational staff for the event, guest amenities, and other considerations. A team of LG’s engineers are on the judging panel, helping to figure out who among the competing students are most deserving of some funding to help with their education. The prizes are awarded in cash, which means that participants could also use the money to fund projects, if they choose. The competition is actually on right now, having began on September 18, and is set to end on September 22.

The competition schedule includes a full day and night gamut for each day of the event, and sees the teens working on a range of things from simple IT tasks, to creative and innovative works, and of course advanced topics in the tech world. The winners will be announced and awarded near the end of the fourth day, and the fifth day of the competition will see competitors fed breakfast and sent to the airport to head back to their home countries. Rehabilitation International Korea will be organizing the event alongside LG, and sponsors besides LG include The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, and The Community Chest of Korea. Finally, this year’s hosts are The Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea, and Rehabilitation International. The event is in its seventh year, and this will be the first year that LG has been involved.

The entire point of the competition is not just to single out teens with disabilities and find the best among them, worthy to get into the IT world, but to show that disabilities do not have to mean not getting into the job field of your choosing, specifically the tech world. The proceedings are not limited by geographical measures, of course; this year’s competition, for instance, hosts a grand total of 265 participants, including competitors, officials, and chaperones, whose homes are spread out among 16 different nations worldwide. In total, 100 youth are competing this year.