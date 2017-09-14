Lenovo Tab 4 8 & 10 Series Launches In India At Flipkart

Lenovo has launched the Tab 4 series in India through online retailer Flipkart, where three out of four models are currently available for purchase, while the fourth variant is set to arrive soon. The series starts with the Lenovo Tab 4 8 housing 16GB of on-board storage, which is currently priced at Rs. 12,990 ($202) on an 18 percent discount, down from the original price of Rs. 16,000 ($249). The 10-inch models are also available for purchase in two storage configurations for the starting price of Rs. 24,990 ($389), down 7 percent from Rs. 27,000 ($421).

The Lenovo Tab 4 series was originally unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 in February and was introduced to the United States one pre-order terms in this summer. The first tablet in the lineup is the Lenovo Tab 4 8 with 16GB of memory, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity. Unsurprisingly it sports an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and is powered by the 64-bit Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip featuring four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.4GHz, an Adreno 308 graphics chip, and 2GB of RAM. The tablet features a 5-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel front facing sensor, it draws electrical current from a 4,850mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Flipkart also lists the Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus alongside a price of Rs. 16,990 ($264) down from Rs. 20,000 ($311), however, this particular model is not in stock at the time of writing and instead it will be “coming soon” according to the retailer. The Plus model features the same storage, battery, camera configuration, and OS version as the Lenovo Tab 4 8, but it conceals a more powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and 3GB of RAM.

Moving on to the larger models, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus is available for Rs. 24,990 ($389) and features a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage expandable via microSD by up to 128GB, and a 7,000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board memory costs Rs. 29,990 ($467) and is the only model launching for a full, undiscounted price. Both variants take advantage of Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity, run Android 7.0 Nougat, and feature an 8-megapixel main camera coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. Refer to the source links below for more details.