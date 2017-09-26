Lenovo K8 Launches In India With 3GB of RAM, 5.2″ Display

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo recently announced the launch of the Lenovo K8 smartphone in India over Twitter. The device should now be available for purchase in the country through the company’s offline retail partners for the price of Rs. 10,499 ($160) and prospective buyers should be able to pick the device in one of two available colors, namely Venom Black or Fine Gold.

As suggested by the relatively low price tag, the Lenovo K8 fits in the mid-range market and the hardware specifications reflect this just as well. The smartphone carries a 5.2-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, which is covered and protected by a sheet of 2.5D curved glass. Under the panel beats the heart of a MediaTek Helio P20 chipset housing eight 64-bit CPU cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz, and an ARM Mali-T880 MP2 (dual-core) graphics chip. The processor is paired with 3GB of RAM, and the device holds 32GB of on-board memory which can be expanded via microSD. The back of the smartphone accommodates a 13-megapixel camera which takes advantage of Phase Detection Autofocus and an LED flash, while the front-facing sensor clocks in at a resolution of 8-megapixels, and is accompanied by its own LED flash module. Also on the back panel resides a fingerprint recognition sensor, while the top edge has enough room for a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. Other details include Wi-Fi 820.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G LTE connectivity, and in overall, the package measures 147.9 x 73.7 x 8.55-millimeters. All of the internal components rely on a 4,000mAh battery promising up to 2 days of battery life and are wrapped in a metal body which adds up to a total weight of 165 grams.

The Lenovo K8 ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and should provide a software experience similar to the Lenovo K8 Note and K8 Plus, both of which have been introduced in India over the past few weeks. With a price tag of Rs. 10,499, the Lenovo K8 is the more affordable model from the trio, as the K8 Note variant was launched for the starting price of Rs. 12,999 (around $200) and the Lenovo K8 Plus for Rs. 10,999 ($168).