Lenovo And Motorola Expect “Double-Digit Growth” In India

Both Lenovo and its smartphone subsidiary Motorola are expecting to see “double-digit growth” in India in the near future, according to Aymar de Lencquesaing, Lenovo Group Executive Vice President and Motorola President and Chairman. During a local operations review on Friday, Mr. de Lencquesaing said that the Chinese original equipment manufacturer managed to double its production capacity in India year-on-year together with its mobile subsidiary, noting how both are now producing 12 million devices in the South Asian country on an annual basis. The tech giant is seeking to put an increased focus on India soon with the ultimate goal of returning to its previous performance in the country where it used to be among the top three most successful phone makers, its executive said.

While both Motorola and Lenovo experienced a decline in India in recent times, the country remains one of their top three most important markets by revenue and the firms are planning to become even more competitive in the future by committing additional resources to local manufacturing operations, Mr. de Lencquesaing revealed, saying that he deems India to be among the handful of the most important strategic markets for the companies. The tech giant launched over a dozen smartphones in India in the last three months and is expected to continue with that aggressive strategy going forward, seeking to provide consumers with a wide array of choices in all price segments. Current market leader Samsung has been pursuing a similar strategy in the country where it presently holds approximately a quarter of all sales and shipments, according to many industry trackers, though Lenovo is unlikely to be able to achieve similar results in the short term. Regardless, the Chinese company remains adamant that its strategy will work in the long haul, having now signaled that its production operations in India are set for another expansion.

Apart from being the second largest smartphone market in the world, India is one of the few remaining major handset markets which still aren’t exhibiting serious signs of saturation, with this state of affairs attracting many of the world’s OEMs and prompting an extremely competitive state of affairs which continues to this date. Lenovo’s latest two products released in the South Asian country are the K8 Plus Android smartphone and Tab 4 series of tablets running Google’s operating system, with both products having debuted in India earlier this month.