LeEco’s Le Max 3 Android Smartphone Leaks In Six New Photos

A smartphone that’s said to be the LeEco-made Le Max 3 appeared in half a dozen real-life images on Wednesday, with its design being largely similar to previous sightings of the device which date back to this spring. The photographs that can be seen below show a metal device with a gold finish which sports 64GB of internal flash memory, more than 52GB of which is available to the user. The front side of the supposed LeEco Le Max 3 features a display panel with what seems to be a regular aspect ratio of 16:9 which is placed between regularly sized bezels. The bottom bezel of the smartphone doesn’t carry a physical Home button, whereas its top one shows a camera sensor which is rumored to be of the 5-megapixel variety.

The rear plate of the LeEco Le Max 3 depicted in the newly uncovered photographs reveals the existence of a dual camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged sensors which are accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, with the entire module protruding from the back panel of the device and being situated immediately above a circular fingerprint sensor. LeEco’s standard branding is closer to the bottom of the Le Max 3’s rear, with the phone’s actual bottom side carrying a USB Type-C port situated between two speaker grills. According to previous rumors, the company’s upcoming offering will feature a 5.5-inch display panel with a QHD resolution and bear the model number X920. The LeEco Le Max 3 is also expected to feature 4GB of RAM and be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 SoC, in addition to running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

The Chinese original equipment manufacturer has been going through a rough period in recent times, having found itself amid a major cash crunch which put many of its ventures to a halt. Likewise, the Le Max 3 has been leaking online for the better part of the year, though only in the form of what appear to be pre-production units. Due to the current state of affairs, it’s still unclear whether the Android-powered device was scrapped or if it will eventually be released in China and possibly some other markets.