Leaked Images Indicate Meizu MX7 Will Launch On October 11

Two new images have just leaked, and they’re suggesting that the Meizu MX7, or some other MX-branded phone, will arrive on October 11. Now, the Meizu MX6 was announced way back in July last year, and considering that the company did not announce its successor in mid-2017, some people started to think that the Meizu MX7 will not arrive at all. Well, if these leaked teaser images are to be believed, not only is the Meizu MX7 coming (if Meizu ends up opting for that name), but it will also sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a curved display (or considerably curved glass) on its sides. Having said that, these teasers are quite probably false, read on.

According to various analysts, the in-display fingerprint scanning technology will not be ready for primetime until the second half of next year, so it’s difficult to expect that Meizu will introduce a smartphone with such technology in about two weeks. On top of that, the Meizu MX line was the company’s mid-range line in the last couple of years, and Meizu’s exec also said that the company’s smartphone with an edge-to-edge display will not arrive before 2018. Well, the leaked handset not only sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, but its display is curved on the sides, and the provided images also suggest it will sport a bezel-less design. So, when you consider everything that we’ve mentioned here, chances are that these teaser images are fake, even though they look official, that’s for sure. We’ve tried locating them on Meizu’s official Weibo (Chinese social media) website, but were unable to do so.

Do keep in mind that it is possible that Meizu is planning to launch the Meizu MX7 before the end of the year, though, but it probably won’t be the phone these images are suggesting it will. The Meizu MX7, if it arrives before the end of this year, will probably be the company’s mid-range offering, it will be more powerful than the Meizu M6 Note, but it will probably pack less of a punch than the Meizu PRO 7 or the Meizu PRO 7 Plus. The Meizu MX7 will probably be made out of metal, and considering Meizu’s recent phone, chances are it will sport a dual camera setup on its back.

Buy the Meizu MX6