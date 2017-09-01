Leak: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 To Ship With Android Oreo & SD836 SoC

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2’s front panel surfaced earlier today, and now the phone’s spec sheet has popped up, thanks two newly leaked images. Now, if you take a look at the provided gallery, you’ll notice images there, which are showing the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2’s alleged spec sheet. Now, these specs seem to be listed on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, so you can kind of see a partial design of the device as well, and now thin its side bezels are.

In any case, if this leak is to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will be fueled by the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 64-bit octa-core processor, which will be almost identical to the Snapdragon 835, if rumors are to be believed. This chip is expected to be an overclocked Snapdragon 835, more or less, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. These images also claim that the Mi MIX 2 will sport a 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440 display, and 256GB of native storage. A 4,400mAh battery has also been mentioned, and the same can be said for a 20-megapixel camera which will be placed on the back of the Mi MIX 2. Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the phone, if this leak is to be believed, and on top of it you’ll get MIUI 9 OS. Android 8.0 Oreo actually launched quite recently, and it’s hard to believe that Xiaomi already managed to adapt its MIUI 9 OS to Google’s new version of Android, but who knows, Xiaomi may surprise us.

That is pretty much all the info that was revealed by the leaked images, and it’s worth saying that this handset will launch soon, as Xiaomi already confirmed that it will land on September 11, which is less than two weeks away at this point. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will probably pack in 6GB of RAM, though an 8GB RAM variant is also a possibility. The phone will probably be made out of metal and ceramic, just like its predecessor, and you can expect to see extremely thin bezels here. The device will probably ship with a small ‘chin’ below its display, and based on recent leaks, it basically won’t have any bezel on the sides or above its display, other than the frame itself.

