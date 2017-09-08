Leak: Vivo X20 To Sport Snapdragon 660, Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The Vivo X20 will likely sport Snapdragon 660 SoC from Qualcomm, and it will launch with Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed. The information came from a leaked photograph showing the “About Phone” section of the Vivo X20’s settings, which contains important device information like the handset’s name, IMEI. MEID, and CMT ID, The device settings also notes that the operating system has been updated to the August 1, 2017 Android security patch. Running on top of the operating system is the proprietary skin developed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, dubbed as Funtouch OS.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset was unveiled by Qualcomm earlier this year, and it is comprised of eight Kryo 260 CPUs, clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and the Adreno 512 GPU. The chipset also includes the X12 LTE modem, which is capable of achieving peak download speeds of up to 600Mbps, due to its support of technologies like 3x carrier aggregation, and 256-QAM. The photograph also shows that Vivo opted to equip its latest handset with on-screen navigation buttons, due mainly to the lack of sufficient space at the bottom bezel. The smartphone manufacturer has highlighted the device’s thin bezels in some of its promotional materials, and to achieve this design feature, Vivo is rumored to include a 5.2-inch FullHD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Recent rumors have claimed that the Vivo X20 will come with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal flash storage, but there is no word yet if the handset will support microSD card expansion. The handset is rumored to sport dual rear cameras, while the single front-facing camera will be equipped with a 24-megapixel sensor. Images submitted by the manufacturer to the Chinese telecommunications regulator, TENAA, shows that the device will have a metal unibody design, with antenna bands located at the top and bottom of the rear panel. Submitted images also show that the rear panel will likely contain a rear fingerprint scanner, for biometric security. It is not yet clear whether the Vivo X20 Plus will sport the same specs, but rumors claim that the larger handset will include a 5.5-inch display, compared to Vivo X20. It is likely that the smartphone will be launched soon, and by that time, more information about its availability, pricing, and specifications will likely be released.