Leak: Pixel 2 To Cost $650, Come In White, Black, & Blue

The Pixel 2 will cost $650 for the base model and will come in white, black, and blue colors when it launches later this year. The details come from Droid Life, which has also leaked the Google Home Mini, the Pixel 2 XL, and the new Daydream View headset just a little bit earlier this morning. Just like last year with the original Pixel and Pixel XL the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will come with official names for the colors instead of Google just calling them “white” or “black.” The blue color for example, will be called ‘Kinda Blue’ this year whereas it was ‘Really Blue’ last year. The white and black options however are simply referred to as white and black at the moment, so it’s not clear if Google chose not give these two colors an actual name.

As mentioned above the Pixel 2 will cost $650 for the base model of the phone, and this will come with 64GB of internal storage space. This is double the amount of storage for the base model of the original Pixel, which was offered in 32GB or 128GB options. This year, Google it seems is listening to a customer pain point and giving consumers more storage this time around for the same $650 starting cost.

There will also be a higher priced option as well, which will cost $750 for the 128GB of storage, just like last year, so there’s no change in this particular area. It’s also noted that both configurations of the Pixel 2 will be available to be broken up into payments each month as a financing option for qualified customers, which will be 24 monthly payments of $27.04. Though these look like official press renders, it’s important to keep in mind that these aren’t images coming straight from Google, but they do match up with quite a few of the past leaked images, though the white and blue colors weren’t seen in those past images. Google will be revealing the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL at its event on October 4th, and in addition to the two new phones Google is also expected to unveil the Google Home Mini, and the new Daydream View headset.