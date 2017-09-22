Leak: Huawei Mate 10 & Mate 10 Pro Screens May Be Identical

The Huawei Mate 10 may have a display panel that’s identical to the one found on the Mate 10 Pro, according to a supposed replacement screen which is listed as being compatible with both upcoming devices and was originally uncovered by industry insider Roland Quandt earlier this week. While only the Mate 10 Pro was originally rumored to feature a tall display panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1, recent leaks suggested that the two devices will share an extremely similar screen, though it’s still unclear whether the regular Mate 10 is to sport a physical Home button as was previously suggested. The latest leak does seem to indicate the presence of a physical key on the device, but with so many conflicting info on the two smartphones emerging on the World Wide Web as its launch is moving closer, it remains to be seen what the Chinese original equipment manufacturer has in store come mid-October when both handsets are expected to be unveiled, along with one or two more members of the new Mate 10 family.

If the Mate 10 is to ship with a physical Home button, the same key will presumably double as a fingerprint recognition reader, whereas the biometric sensor is to be placed on the rear panel of the Mate 10 Pro, some insiders said earlier this year. The display panel of the Mate 10 Pro was previously rumored as being of the 6-inch variety, but with the regular Mate 10 supposedly having a slightly larger bottom bezel to accommodate its physical button, it will presumably end up shipping with a slightly smaller screen, which wouldn’t be in line with the newly leaked module. Both flagships are expected to be relatively bezel-free and feature the Kirin 970 SoC, the latest mobile chip manufactured by Huawei’s HiSilicon which the company is advertising as the first AI offering of its kind, with the silicon having a dedicated processing unit for AI applications.

The Shenzhen, China-based consumer electronics manufacturer previously confirmed that its next high-end device will be unveiled in Berlin on October 16, with many insiders claiming that the company is actually set to launch an entire mobile lineup consisting of the aforementioned phablets, as well as the Mate 10 Lite and possibly Mate 10 Plus or Mate 10 Porsche Edition. The tech giant is already teasing its upcoming offering(s) and is happily mocking Apple in the process of doing so.