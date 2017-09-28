Leak: Honor 7X To Arrive In Two Models With A 5.93″ Display

Honor had confirmed yesterday that the Honor 7X will be announced on October 11, and now some additional info regarding this smartphone surfaced. According to the provided info, the Honor 7X will sport a dual camera setup on the back (horizontally aligned), and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner will also be included on the phone’s back. Honor’s branding will sit below that fingerprint scanner, and an LED flash will also be a part of the package.

Now, as per the source, the Honor 7X will sport a 5.93-inch ‘Full Screen’ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, as many other smartphones out there. Huawei’s HiSIlicon Kirin 659 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel this smartphone, this chip was manufactured using a 16nm FinFET process, in case you were wondering, and it comes with the Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. 12 and 2-megapixel shooters are expected to be included on the back of the Honor 7X, while a single 8-megapixel snapper will be placed on the front side of this smartphone. A 3,240mAh non-removable battery will also be a part of this package, and the device will ship with a 5V/2A charger, which is something that a recent certification revealed. Now, in addition to this, a second leak popped up, along with a couple of images that are showing of Honor 7X variants, and their price points, read on.

If you take a look at the last two images in the gallery down below, you will be able to see that the Honor 7X will arrive in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, both of which will arrive with 64GB of native storage, at least according to these images. The 3GB RAM variant of the Honor 7X will cost 1,799 Yuan ($279), while the more expensive model with 4GB of RAM will set you back 2,099 Yuan ($323). In addition to all that, it’s worth noting that this phone will be made out of metal, quite probably, and that it will launch in China first, but it will probably reach other markets later on. So, by the looks of it, Honor is planning to introduce a budget phone with really thin bezels, and it will be interesting to see how thin those bezels will be.

