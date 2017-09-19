Leak: Google Pixel 2 XL Renders, Color Options & Pricing

Two new renders have now emerged online which are said to be official renders of the upcoming Pixel XL 2. In fact, the information, which comes by way of Droid Life states that these are actually images of the “Pixel 2 XL” – with the suggestion this is how the second-generation Pixel XL will be marketed and not as the ‘Pixel XL 2’ as it has previously and often been referred to.

As for the images, generally speaking they do seem to be largely in line with the previous images that have come through and do seem to further reiterate that the general design of the back of the Pixel 2 XL will not be that different to the design of the current Pixel line of smartphones. Likewise, the images further reaffirm the Pixel 2 XL will not come boasting a dual rear camera setup. What is worth noting though is that the information states that the colors on show in these images will be the two official colors the Pixel 2 XL will become available in. To summarize, the Pixel 2 XL will either be available to buy in a black/white color combination (to be marketed as “Black & White”) and in a a pure black color option currently referred to as “Just Black” – which seemingly is more of a two-tone black. In addition to the color options the report goes on to note the pricing for the Pixel 2 XL. Specifically, that the baseline version will cost $849 from the Google Store. It is important to note that this is for the baseline Pixel 2 XL model as the report also suggests there will definitely be two storage variants on offer. One boasting 64GB and one boating 128GB, the latter of which will be available with a $100 premium attached, priced at $949.

Although if correct this will mean the Pixel 2 XL is a highly expensive smartphone it is worth keeping in mind that there is going to be a standard version of the phone available as well, the Pixel 2. Previous reports have suggested that while the core elements of both phones will be the same, there will be some notable differences between the two and especially when it comes to the design of the front panels (bezel-less vs bezels, 18:9 vs 16:9 aspect ratio). Which would largely suggest that the price difference between the two models will also be representative of the difference in products. With the clear suggestion hear that the Pixel 2 XL will seemingly be aimed at those who want a premium Pixel experience. In either case firm details on the Pixel 2, the Pixel 2 XL, and whatever else Google has in store hardware-wise will come through on October 4, which is now the confirmed date for Google’s 2017 hardware event.