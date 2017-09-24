Latest Android Pay Expansion Adds 24 New U.S. Card Issuers

The latest expansion of Android Pay saw the addition of 24 new card issuers in the United States earlier this week, with Google disclosing the newly supported banks and credit union as part of an update to its Android Pay Help pages without making any additional effort to publicize the move. With virtually all major financial institutions in the country already supporting the firm’s mobile payments platform, its current stateside expansions are largely focused on small and medium-sized card issuers, and this one is no exception; Citizens Bank (WI), One Bank & Trust, N.A., Mascoma Savings Bank, and Great Plains Bank are on the list of newly supported institutions, as are the Bank of Idaho, Guaranty Bank & Trust Company of Delhi, Texas Brand Bank, and Security Federal Bank. The newly supported entities also include Meadows Bank, The State Bank and Trust Company, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, and First Community Bank (TX), Google revealed, adding that customers of The Bryn Mawr Trust Co. are now also able to link their cards with its Android-powered payments platform.

As far as U.S. credit unions are concerned, the ones that just started supporting Android Pay include Beehive Federal CU, Nascoga Federal CU, Meriwest CU, Pen Air FCU, and Wauna FCU. Also on the list are Westmoreland Community FCU, Duke University FCU, TrueCore FCU, and Xplore FCU, with the new round of additions being concluded by Gulf Winds FCU and West-Aircomm FCU. As is usually the case with Android Pay expansions, this one isn’t focused on any particular state and includes a wide variety of names. As the Alphabet-owned company provided no further details regarding any single name listed above, it’s understood that the newly supported financial institutions allow you to use Android Pay in conjunction with both their credit and debit cards. If you’re looking to make sure that’s the case, you’re advised to contact your card issuer and ask for an official confirmation.

Google’s portable payments platform added hundreds of U.S. banks and credit unions to its ecosystem over the course of this year and will presumably expand its stateside availability even further before 2018. Google’s overseas rollout hasn’t been as quick, though the service still made its way to a handful of new countries in recent months, including Belgium, Spain, Taiwan, Canada, and Russia. Likewise, some previously supported countries like the United Kingdom now have more card issuers that support Android Pay than they did in 2016, though none of them have adoption rates that are comparable to the ones observed in the U.S.