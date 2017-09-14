Jaybird RUN Truly Wireless Earbuds Review

Jaybird is the latest to join the “truly wireless earbuds” camp with the Jaybird RUN. The company is very excited about this new product, and put a lot of work into testing these out before officially announcing them. These truly wireless earbuds were used by many professional runners, as the company wanted to make sure that these earbuds would not fall out of people’s ears when they are running – as that’s a good way to lose these. So how well do they stay in your ears? Well we’ve been using these for the better part of a month now and have come up with a verdict.

The Jaybird RUN earbuds are pretty simple to get set up. Take the earbuds out of its case and put them in your ears, then go to the Bluetooth settings on your device and pair them. That is literally all there is to it. It really can’t be any simpler than that. Jaybird’s redesigned companion app also gives you options for setting different EQ’s and even creating your own. You can also backup your EQ to your Jaybird account so that when you switch devices, you can sync up your settings quickly and enjoy the same music on a new device.

Audio quality from the Jaybird RUN earbuds are a bit surprising. Now this is the first pair of truly wireless earbuds that I’ve used, so perhaps my expectations were lower than they should be. But the audio quality from the Jaybird RUN is pretty impressive. There is a ton of bass found in these earbuds, which is thanks to the 4mm driver in each earbud. The mids and highs are also pretty clear. Now you can adjust the amount of bass you get by changing the EQ in the Jaybird app. Between the Jaybird RUN and the Jaybird X3’s, I didn’t notice much of a difference in audio quality, which is actually rather impressive when you think about it. There isn’t much sound bleed from these either, which isn’t surprising, given how small these earbuds are, but still an interesting tidbit.

So, there is a button on each earbud. The right earbud allows you to play or pause your music as well as skip to the next song. The left earbud has a button for Siri or Google Assistant – and this is dependent on the device that is connected. Now it doesn’t have Google Assistant built-in, like say a Google Home speaker. But it has Google Assistant because it is connected via Bluetooth to your smartphone. So it’s not quite the same experience, but it does work, and works well. But when talking to Google Assistant in the gym, people around you (that don’t have headphones on) may give you a weird look. And that’s because Google Assistant is talking through the Jaybird RUN so others don’t hear it.

Besides sound, another important aspect of a good pair of earbuds is their battery life. Now Jaybird is touting 12 hours on the RUN, which is technically correct, but a tad misleading. So the actual earbuds only have about 4 hours of playback available. However the charging case can charge them at least twice from 0 to 100%. Which gives you 12 hours total. Now typically, I’d disagree in saying that this is an accurate number for battery life. But with the Jaybird RUN, when you aren’t using them, where are you going to put them? In the charging case, of course. And that’s exactly what I’ve done for the past few weeks, so every time I went to use them, they were at 100%. And better yet, I never saw the battery percentage go below 70%. So it’s good to know that these do last quite a while, even longer than the initial 4 hours that Jaybird quotes.

Currently, the Jaybird RUN headphones are up for pre-order on its website, and will be available in the coming weeks. These are going to set you back about $180, and they are available in two colors. One is black with the silver accents (what we have here) and the other is white with silver accents. Now these may seem a bit pricey for a pair of earbuds. But these are close to the same price as the Jaybird X3’s when those were launched over a year ago (of course those can now be found for closer to $99). If you’re someone that is looking for a pair of truly wireless headphones, and also want a pair that offer up great sounding audio, then the Jaybird RUN is definitely worth its price, and it’s a pair you’ll definitely want to grab, especially if you are a hardcore runner.