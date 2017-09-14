Jaybird Debuts FREEDOM 2 with SpeedFit Sport Headphones

Jaybird is well-known for its wireless earbuds or wireless headphones, and now it has just unveiled a new version of its very popular FREEDOM lineup. These are the FREEDOM 2 with SpeedFit, and what the company is the most proud about when it comes to these headphones, is the SpeedFit functionality, as you can probably tell from it being in the name. With the Jaybird FREEDOM 2 with SpeedFit, the company has improved its eartips, so that the FREEDOM 2 headphones will stay in your ears, no matter what. With SpeedFit, you also get integrated cord management, so you don’t need to worry about the extra cord hitting your face when you’re running and getting in the way.

When it comes to sound quality, Jaybird has made it so that you are able to pump up the bass with the FREEDOM 2 with SpeedFit, and this is thanks to the 6mm driver that is inside each of the earbuds. Of course, this paired with the new Jaybird app, you can set your own custom profile EQ to get the best sound out of these headphones. The new Jaybird app allows you to choose from a number of preset EQ profiles, and you can also create your own. Jaybird has also included some playlists from Spotify that you can listen to from the Jaybird app while you’re on your run.

The Jaybird FREEDOM F5 earbuds from last year were a pretty good set of earbuds, but the battery life wasn’t quite as good as you’d expect from Jaybird. After all the Jaybird X3’s were touting 10-12 hours of battery life. Now the FREEDOM 2 with SpeedFit touts 8 hours of battery life. There’s four hours from the included battery and then another four hours from the charging clip. Which still isn’t that great, but that is more than enough to get through a nice long run. The Jaybird FREEDOM 2 with SpeedFit are available for pre-order today on Jaybird’s website as well as on Amazon. It’ll be up for wider availability in October. Jaybird will be selling these for $129. The FREEDOM 2 with SpeedFit are available in black and then a white model with gold accents.