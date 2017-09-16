It’s Time For UIs To Become More Responsive, Huawei Exec Says

It’s time for user interfaces to become more responsive and flexible, consequently doing a better job at adapting to our everyday needs which are constantly changing, Huawei Executive Producer Wayne Goodrich said during a Thursday interview with Florence Ion. The company’s user experience and innovation expert talked about the future of UIs both in terms of smartphones and consumer electronics in general, outlining a number of key points he believes need to be addressed before the tech industry is ready to provide users with a next-generation software solution.

While artificial intelligence (AI) advancements raised some privacy-related issues in recent years, Mr. Goodrich remains adamant that smart services need to be embraced to the point that we have actual relationships with UIs if we’re to expect they understand us on a fundamental level and not only efficiently respond to our constantly changing demands on a consistent basis but also anticipate our needs and act accordingly. As we change as people, our expectations and technological demands change with us, and UIs should follow suit, Mr. Goodrich believes. The very concept of AI also isn’t overly complicated in the context of UI applications, Huawei executive said, adding that at a fundamental level, efficient AI is able to identify and memorize patterns, then act on the data it gathered while constantly searching for pattern changes. Following a short adaptation period, intelligent UIs should be able to understand our habits and facilitate them while simultaneously anticipating a break in those habits once our priorities shift with time, Huawei’s designer suggested.

Huawei believes it has the talent and resources to deliver such a solution, with Mr. Goodrich’s latest comments on the matter likely being related to the recent announcement of the Kirin 970, the latest system-on-chip from Huawei’s HiSilicon which the company describes as its first AI chip which boasts a dedicated Neural Processing Unit designed specifically for AI applications. The company’s SoC is expected to be commercialized with the Mate 10 which is set to be officially launched in mid-October, the tech giant previously confirmed. Apart from a next-generation chip, the Mate 10 will reportedly feature a bezel-less design with an 18:9 screen and a dual camera setup on its rear panel, with the phone itself being set to launch alongside two other Mate 10-series devices with regularly sized bezels, sources close to the Chinese phone maker said earlier this year.