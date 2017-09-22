It Is Probably Time To Start Using An Android VPN

VPNs used to be much more of a niche product however times have changed and while VPNs are something users probably should already be using, recently they have become more important than ever. Whether you are someone who is more concerned about protecting your privacy and your valuable data, or just someone looking to break away from geo-restrictions, a VPN is the best way to go about solving either of these issues. The only issue now though, is making sure you have the right VPN to suit your needs. As like anything else not all VPNs are created equal.

So how to go about choosing a good VPN? Well, that is easier said than done as a good VPN for someone might not necessarily be a good VPN for someone else. Likewise, it might also be the case that some VPNs are better suited to some devices, compared to others. One prime example being those looking for a VPN for an Android smartphone, compared to those looking for a VPN that is more optimized for use with an Android TV device interface. Some VPN services cater more to different interfaces and so you might find that your favorite Android mobile VPN does not quite offer the same level of product when it comes to Android TV. Of course, there are some VPNs which can be considered to be a good all-round solution although they are few and far between. One of the best ways to ensure you are getting the best value for your money is to research what different VPNs offer and reviews can be an ideal way to get a quick background check on any one particular VPN service, this Express VPN Review is a good example. In either case, the trick here is to get the VPN that is right for your needs.

The first thing you might want to consider is the location of the VPN company and especially if privacy is one of your biggest concerns. As most privacy advocates do suggest that when choosing a VPN you avoid services that are based in (or subject to the laws of) a country that is considered a 5 eyes, 9 eyes, or 14 eyes, country. As these are services which not only could be forced to hand over data to respective authorities if asked, but that obtained data can then be shared with authorities in any of the countries that are part of their ‘eyes’ network. Of course, if privacy in general is not one of your most pressing concerns or motivations for getting a VPN, then this will not be something you need to worry about. Geo-restrictions on the other hand, might be. If you are simply looking to access geo-restricted content, than most VPNs will likely work for you as this is largely the most fundamental feature on offer across the different options. Although some do this better than others as some will still be locked out of certain geo-blocked services, while other may have a way through. So even though any VPN will generally give you access to other locations, again choosing the right one to match the exact geo-restricted content you are looking for, matters.

So although there has never been a more opportune time to start using a VPN on Android, the choice of which VPN to go with has never been harder to make. Not only is there more VPNs now available to Android device owners, but sometimes the differences between them can seem small on the surface and yet be the exact difference that matters to you the most. Resulting in what you may have thought was the right VPN actually being one of the worse options for you specifically. So it is worth taking the time to read the reviews, taking advantage of the free trials, and just generally become better informed on VPNs, and most importantly – the differences between them. Although few would argue with the notion that using any VPN is still better than not using one at all.