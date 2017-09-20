Indie Devs Bring Galaxy Note 8 ROM To The Galaxy S8 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S8 along with the Galaxy S8 Plus have been unofficially updated to the same version of Android OS beating at the heart of the company’s latest flagship phone – the Galaxy Note 8. The unofficial ROM is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and was ported to both Galaxy S8 models by several members of the XDA Developers forums. The ROM includes all the new software additions featured by Android 7.1.1 Nougat on the Galaxy Note 8, except for functionalities that have been specifically designed to work in conjunction with the S Pen stylus.

The custom ROM is being referred to as ‘Renovate Ice Note 8’ and is currently labeled as a beta build. However, it seems that the ROM at hand is fairly polished and although it may still contain minor bugs, it may be currently the best way to experience the Galaxy Note 8 software based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat on the Galaxy S8 series. Both the standard Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been released earlier in April running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and have yet to make the jump to a new major software release. There is also a strong possibility that the OEM might skip Android 7.1.1 Nougat altogether and introduce the Galaxy S8 duo directly to Android 8.0 Oreo instead. Until then, the Renovate Ice Note 8 unofficial ROM should offer an alternative way to experience a wider range of software features, including a slightly reworked user interface and the new App Pairing function which was designed to improve the multitasking experience on the Galaxy Note 8 by allowing two different applications to be linked to a single Multi Window app shortcut. Of course, so long as you don’t mind losing your warranty in the process of flashing the ROM onto your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus.

The custom ROM should also introduce a handful of useful tweaks and improvements, including optimized battery life and performance, a customizable AROMA installer allowing the removal of Samsung KNOX and bloatware, and a new alarm volume slider in the volume control window. Refer to the source link below for additional details, instructions, and resources needed for flashing the custom ROM onto the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.