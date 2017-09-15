India Gets New HRX Edition Of The Xiaomi Mi Band

India has gotten the new HRX Edition of the Xiaomi Mi Band, adding some improvements over the Mi Band 2 while keeping the same design, yet coming in at a lower cost because it also lacks the heart rate sensor that the Mi Band 2 has. In return for giving that up, consumers who choose this over the Mi Band 2 will get longer battery life as well as a splash resistant outer build so it can be worn without worrying it would get damaged from rain or water spills, and Xiaomi says it also comes with an improved tracking algorithm, with Xiaomi mentioning that the technology filters out unnecessary movements to make step and exercise tracking more accurate than other models.

As for the price, it’s currently listed on mi.com for INR 1,299, though a higher cost of INR 1,799 is also listed next to it, so it’s possible that Xiaomi may end up increasing the price at some point with the lower cost being introductory or the launch. Price aside, in addition to the improved tracking algorithm, the splash resistant build, and the improved battery life which Xiaomi is boasting sits at around 23 days on a single charge, the Mi Band HRX Edition comes with similar specs and features to the Mi Band 2.

This includes the ability to count steps, tell the time and display it for the user, count calories, measure your activity time, send you alerts to move around if you’ve been sitting too long, and plenty more. It comes with the same OLED screen as the Mi Band 2, and will connect to the same Mi Fit application, and it can be used to automatically unlock your phone thanks to the trusted devices feature on Android. It can also give you notifications for calls and other alerts for things like messages and social feeds, and as far as the water protection goes, it officially has an IP67 rating, which means it’s water resistant, dust resistant, and splash resistant. The Mi Band HRX Edition goes on sale officially on September 18th, and it will be available in Black and Blue to start, with Green and Orange colors making their way to market in the near future.