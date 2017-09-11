Image Gallery: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Mi Note 3 & Mi Notebook Pro

Xiaomi had introduced three new products at its press event in China earlier today, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, the Mi Note 3 and Mi Notebook Pro. We’ve already talked about all of these products at length, but the company has just released a ton of official renders when it comes to all three of these devices, so in case you’re interested in checking those out, you’re in the right place. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see a number of official renders, which are showcasing both variants of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (regular and ‘Special Edition’ models), and the other two devices that the company announced.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is the company’s second-gen ‘bezel-less’ handset, and it took charge in the company’s lineup. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is Xiaomi’s all-new flagship phablet, the Mi Note 3 is now a mid-range smartphone, and the Mi 6 remains Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone. The Mi Note 3 actually comes with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor on the inside, while the Mi MIX 2 packs in the latest and greatest Qualcomm has to offer, the Snapdragon 835. The Mi MIX 2 is made out of metal and ceramic, while its most expensive, special edition model comes with 8GB of RAM, and sports a ceramic unibody build. The Mi Note 3, on the other hand, is essentially a larger variant of the Mi 6, at least as far as the build and the design are concerned. The Mi MIX 2 sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while the Mi Note 3 comes with a front-facing fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, while the Mi Note 3 packs in 6GB of RAM. The Mi Notebook Pro is made out of metal, and it comes with the latest chip Intel has to offer, the 8th-gen Intel Core i7 SoC. Xiaomi actually announced a more affordable variant of this notebook as well, a variant with Intel’s Core i5 processor. In any case, the Mi Notebook Pro also comes in several variants, packing in 8GB or 16GB of RAM on the inside. The Mi Note 3 goes on sale in China starting tomorrow, while the Mi MIX 2 (regular variant) will follow on Friday. We’re still not sure when will the Mi Notebook Pro become available, though.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2:

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Special Edition model:

Xiaomi Mi Note 3:

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro: