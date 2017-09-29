Huawei’s Mate 10 Video Teaser Focuses On AI, Dual Cameras

Huawei has just released a new teaser video for the arrival of the Huawei Mate 10. As most of you already know, the Huawei Mate 10 will be announced on October 16 in Berlin, Germany, and the phone has been leaking for quite some time now. Now, the aforementioned video was shared by Huawei’s official ‘Huawei Mobile’ page on Twitter. You can check out this teaser down below, as it has been embedded below the article.

This video lasts about 55 seconds, and it does not exactly show us the Huawei Mate 10, of course, but we do get parts of the device, while the video confirms that the phone will sport a dual camera setup on the back, even though we already kind of knew that. At the very beginning of the aforementioned teaser video, Huawei throws a ‘this is not a smartphone’ caption at you, with the phone in the background, you do not really get to see the device though, only its footprint, and it’s fairly easy to notice that Huawei will use a display which sports an 18:9 aspect ratio in this handset, while the phone will also arrive with really thin bezels. The dual camera setup appears right after, and it seems like the Mate 10 will include horizontally-aligned main cameras. The company also says that the Mate 10 ‘thinks and leaks, like us’, and that is a clear indication that the Kirin 970 (which comes with an AI chip), will fuel this handset, even though that was confirmed earlier. At the very end of the video, Huawei says that the Mate 10 is ‘an intelligent machine’, it seems like its announcement will put great focus on AI.

The Huawei Mate 10 is actually rumored to arrive in a couple of variants, the regular Mate 10 variant will be announced, along with the Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Lite, if rumors are to be believed. A special edition Porsche model might arrive as well, though. In any case, the Huawei Mate 10 will probably sport a rather large display, a 5.9-inch or a 6-inch panel, maybe, while the phone will probably include 6GB of RAM on the inside. Android Nougat or Android Oreo will come pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’ll get Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin.