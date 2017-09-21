Huawei’s Android-Powered Mate 10 Lite Leaks In A Short Video

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is reportedly developing a new addition to its Mate series, namely the Mate 10 Lite which was recently spotted in a hands-on video shared on Chinese social network Weibo. The smartphone looks similar to the alleged Mate 10 Lite spotted in a leaked live photo earlier this week, however, there is a possibility that the device seen in the latest video at hand might be a plastic dummy unit designed to be used as a placeholder in physical retail stores.

The main reason why the device shown in the leaked video might be a dummy is the fact that despite its apparent glow, the screen doesn’t seem to react to touch input. Either that or perhaps this is an actual functioning smartphones that may have frozen prior to being captured on camera. In any case, the device presents several familiar characteristics previously seen in leaked images, including a form factor with thin bezels and no front-facing physical buttons, a 2.5D sheet of protective glass covering the display, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also appears to be wrapped in a metal body and features two main cameras on the back panel, complete with an LED flash. Two physical buttons reside on the right edge of the handset, while the front-facing panel seems to accommodate around four sensors flanking an earpiece, as well as the company’s logo at the bottom.

As far as hardware specifications are concerned, the source behind the hands-on video didn’t reveal any details on the matter, but recent reports indicate that the Mate 10 Lite could sport a 5.9-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 and an 18:9 aspect ratio, and the HiSilicon Kirin 659 system-on-chip housing a total of eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores split into two CPU clusters, as well as the Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The smartphone is also expected to feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board memory, while its components should rely on a 3,340mAh battery. Android 8.0 Oreo is said to be part of the package, as is Huawei’s proprietary EMUI skin, as seen in the clip below. There is a possibility that Huawei will officially introduce the Mate 10 Lite on October 16 alongside other new members of its smartphone series which should include the regular Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.