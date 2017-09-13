Huawei Watch 2, Watch 2 4G & Watch 2 Classic Arrive In India

The Huawei Watch 2 smartwatch in both Wi-Fi and 4G versions, and also the Huawei Watch 2 Classic Wi-Fi model, have now arrived to India. The new wearable devices released for some other markets back in March following the official unveiling of the lineup at MWC 2017 in February, and all three options are now in stock at Amazon India. The giant retailer is selling the standard Huawei Watch 2 at Rs. 19,999 (around $312) and the 4G version is Rs. 29,999 ($468), while the Watch 2 Classic is priced at Rs. 25,999 ($406). The Wi-Fi-only Watch 2 and Watch 2 4G come with Carbon Black straps while the Watch 2 Classic is in a Titanium Grey color, and it’s worth bearing in mind that while the regular Watch 2 is an exclusive for Amazon, the Watch 2 4G and Watch 2 Classic will be available to purchase through retail stores across India.

Specifications of the Huawei Watch 2 include a 1.1GHz Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor that’s specifically produced for wearables, with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 resulting in a pixel density of 328 pixels per inch, while the juice is supplied with a 420mAh battery that should last for around two days on a single charge according to Huawei. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, and GPS, and as you’d expect, the 4G version supports 4G LTE cellular connectivity, so with the use of a 4G SIM card users can make and receive calls. The watches run the Android Wear 2.0 operating system with easy access to the Google Play Store for apps.

As far as the designs are concerned, the Huawei Watch 2 has a sporty appearance with a rubber band while the Watch 2 Classic has a more traditional look with a leather strap and stainless steel bezel. The watches pack a variety of sensors including an ambient light sensor, heart rate sensor, barometer, compass, and gyroscope, and can be used for map navigation, music playback, and tracking and monitoring daily activity with the recording of steps, exercise intensity and duration, calories burned, training plans and more. The devices are also water and dust resistant to meet IP68 certification standards and have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the displays, and users can choose to swap out the bands if desired.