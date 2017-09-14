Huawei, Vivo, OPPO & Xiaomi Rumored to use LG’s OLED Panels

LG is one of the larger OLED display manufacturers – Samsung is the largest – and it now looks like LG may be getting a slightly larger market share in the OLED space, at least when it comes to mobile display panels. According to a report coming out of South Korea right now, the four largest Chinese manufacturers – Huawei, Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi – are all rumored to be using LG’s OLED displays in a premium smartphone in the near future. Around 20-30% of the small and mid-sized OLED panels that LG Display have manufactured have gone to these Chinese manufacturers and they’ll be used in premium devices that launch next year.

These Chinese smartphone makers aren’t the only ones looking to grab some OLED displays either. It appears that Apple will be using LG Display to provide its OLED displays for the second-generation iPhone X and possibly the iPhone 8S next year, as well as Samsung Display. As Apple is looking to diversify its suppliers for its smartphones. On top of that, the next version of Google’s Pixel smartphone is rumored to be sporting an OLED display – and the Pixel XL 2 is looking likely to be made by LG. And of course, the LG V30 which is expected on the market in the next month or so, already has one of LG’s OLED displays.

LG Display’s OLED panels are not the best OLED panels on the market. That belongs to Samsung, at least for now. And this is due to the fact that Samsung has been using AMOLED displays on its smartphones and tablets for quite a few years. So there’s a bit more experience there, compared to LG. However, LG Display has been using these OLED panels on its TV’s and monitors, so LG Display isn’t exactly new, when it comes to OLED panels, just when it comes to the smaller and mid-sized panels that are being used in these devices. There is no confirmed reason why so many smartphone makers are now looking to jump to OLED from LCD panels, but it could be due to Virtual Reality, as it offers a better experience on an OLED panel versus an LCD panel – and it’s even one of Google’s requirements for Daydream support.