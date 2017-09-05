Huawei & TÜV Rheinland Partner To Certify SuperCharge Tech

Huawei is looking to make its devices charge both faster and more safely by teaming up for oversight from TÜV Rheinland. That’s according to an official announcement made today by Huawei Consumer Business Group which indicated that the two organizations are working together to certify changes to Huawei’s SuperCharge technology for use in consumer electronics made by the company. As of this writing, there have been no details provided for which technologies will benefit from the improved charging system, but it is probably safe to say that Huawei will make use of the system in future iterations of its widely popular smartphones. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing which devices will come with the new and improved technology on board, but certification will need to be completed first. Certification testing will cover the entire spectrum of components involved in the efforts, including adapters, IC circuits, and charging cable materials to ensure that each passes safety standards – including low temperature and thermal shock tests.

The final goal of the partnership is to create an innovative and intelligent charging solution that enables “communication” between the device being charged and the charger itself. That should, according to Huawei, allow the system to monitor the entirety of the charging process so that voltage and current output can be intelligently maximized for any given combination of device, adapter, and cable. That should provide a faster charging solution, but also has implications for the safety of charging. SupercCharge not only uses a 4.5V/5A low-voltage charging solution, which helps keep the temperature down during a charge cycle. The communication aspect of the charging technology also shuts down the flow of electricity if the charging jacks or connectors come into contact with water.

Both partners are enthusiastic about the prospect of being able to get the SuperCharge technology certified. Kalyan Varma, VP of Business Field Electrical, Products, Global of TÜV Rheinland says that the group brings over 145 years of work to the table with regard to safety standards for complex device and product. Varma continues to say that TÜV Rheinland is happy to be working with Huawei to push for new advances customer safety. For Huawei’s part, certification of the technology could help Huawei continue its push to become even more of a force in the mobile world through innovation with battery and charging technologies. According to Bruce Li, Vice President of Handset Business at Huawei Consumer Business Group, Huawei strives to go beyond what competitors are offering “in terms of experience”, but also wants to deliver a “safety assurance” that its “competitors cannot match.”