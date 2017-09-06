Huawei Trumps Apple, Becomes Second-Largest Smartphone OEM

Counterpoint’s Market Pulse has just released a new report for July of this year, and according to the provided info, Huawei has actually managed to surpass Apple, and become the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. Huawei actually managed to do it in both June and July, according to Counterpoint, and the graph which is provided down below (first image in the gallery), clearly shows what happened. Having said that, Samsung managed to remain the largest smartphone manufacturer out there, as expected.

Now, in addition to confirming that Huawei surpasses Apple in June and July this year, Counterpoint’s Market Pulse also released some info regarding which phones managed to grab most market share in July of this year. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are the first two smartphones on this list, as the iPhone 7 grabbed 4 percent, while the iPhone 7 Plus managed to get ahold of 2.9 percent of the market. These two handsets are followed by the OPPO R11 and OPPO A57, which were holding 2.1 percent and 2 percent of the market in July. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the fifth phone on this list with 1.8 percent market share, and it is followed by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and Galaxy S8 Plus, which have grabbed 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent market share in July, respectively. Now, the last three phones on Counterpoint’s list are the iPhone 6, Galaxy J7 Prime and Galaxy A5 (2017), and those three devices were holding 1.6 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent of the market in July, respectively.

Such results were more or less expected, as Huawei has been growing quite a bit in the last couple of years. Back in February last year, Huawei actually said that it is planning to become the world’s number one smartphone manufacturer by 2021, which means it still has a couple of years left to trump Samsung. Huawei is the number one smartphone manufacturer in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, and at the moment, Huawei had managed to escape the likes of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi quite a bit, as far as Chinese smartphone market is concerned. The company is also doing really well in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, in case you were wondering. If you’d like to take a closer look at two graphs Counterpoint released, check out the gallery down below.