Huawei Mate 10’s Display To Sport An 18:9 Aspect Ratio

Huawei will introduce its Mate 10 flagship phablet on October 16, as the company confirmed recently, and now a video surfaced, showing off the phone’s lockscreen and one of its new features. If you take a look at the embedded video, you will be able to see the Huawei Mate 10’s lockscreen, and a new ‘Smart Color Selection’ feature, which is noticeable in the provided video. In addition to that, it seems like the device will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, which was to be expected considering that most major flagships have switched or are planning to switch to that aspect ratio.

So, what is the ‘Smart Color Selection’? It’s the ability of Huawei’s skin, Emotion UI (EMUI), to intelligently select highlight color from your lockscreen’s wallpaper, and then apply those colors to the date, time and whatever other info you have on lockscreen at the moment. This feature will be a part of Emotion UI 6 it seems, as that is the new version of Emotion UI which is expected to arrive along with the Huawei Mate 10. Now, let’s get back to the display, shall we, as it seems like Huawei will use a fullHD+ panel on the Huawei Mate 10. The resolution here is 2160 x 1080, so it seems like Huawei will not make a switch to QHD with the Huawei Mate 10, but it is possible that the rumored Huawei Mate 10 Pro will ship with such a panel. As a reminder, the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are actually rumored to arrive at the same time, the Huawei Mate 10 will be a direct successor to the Mate 9, while the Mate 10 Pro will sport extremely thin bezels, and quite probably cost more than the regular Mate 10.

The Huawei Mate 10 (and its Pro counterpart) will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor, a chip that is made using a 10nm manufacturing process. This processor was announced during this year’s IFA in Berlin, and it comes with a dedicated AI chip. The Huawei Mate 10 will be the first smartphone to ship with this processor, and Huawei’s upcoming flagship is also rumored to sport a 5.9-inch display, and 6GB of RAM, though those are only rumors at this point. The device will ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and Leica’s lenses will, once again, be applied on top.

