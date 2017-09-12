Huawei Mate 10 Pro’s Narrow-Looking Front Panel Leaks

Huawei had announced recently that the Mate 10 flagship phablet will arrive on October 16, and the device’s alleged front panel just surfaced. This is not the first time that we’re seeing a front panel of the Huawei Mate 10 leak, it actually surfaced a couple of times now, and this seems to be a front panel of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, a variant of the phone which will have really thin bezels. Now, this front panel is considerably narrower than the last front panel that leaked, but other than that, it’s quite similar to it.

Unlike the last front panel that appeared, this front panel seems to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, instead of a regular 16:9 ratio. Huawei is actually rumored to introduce both the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, the former will be the company’s regular flagship phablet, while the ‘Pro’ model will ship with extremely thin bezels, and its side bezels will be almost non-existent it seems. The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will probably share the same specs, or their specs will, at the very least, be extremely similar. The Huawei Mate 10 (Pro) is actually rumored to ship with a 5.99-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440) display, while it will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is Huawei’s all-new flagship processor which was announced during IFA this year. This processor comes with a dedicated AI chip, and it will be interesting to see how will it perform in real life, as its predecessor was, and still is, an extremely powerful processor.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to pack in 6GB of RAM, though an 8GB RAM model is also a possibility. The phone will probably arrive in more than one internal storage model, so it is possible that we’ll get 64GB and 128GB storage variants of this smartphone. Two cameras will be placed on the back of this phablet, and Leica’s lenses will be included on top of them. The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to ship with a rather big battery, and it will probably include IP68 certification for water and dust resistance as well. Now, it is possible that the Huawei Mate 10 will ship with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, as a recent CAD-based renders suggested, while the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, who knows.

Buy the Honor 6X