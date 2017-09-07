Huawei Mate 10 Pro Real Life Image Leaks With Thin Bezels

The Huawei Mate 10 (and possibly Mate 10 Pro) will be announced on October 16, as the company already confirmed, and a real life image of this smartphone has just surfaced. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll notice that this phone sports really thin bezels, and the design of this phone actually goes hand-in-hand with the front panel that surfaced yesterday, so it is possible that we’re looking at the final design of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro here, as the Mate 10 is rumored to sport somewhat thicker bezels.

On the other hand, this design differs quite a bit from CAD-based renders that @OnLeaks and priceraja.in released recently, so… it remains to be seen who’s right, unless Huawei plans to release both the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro as rumors are claiming, in that case it’s possible that both leaks are accurate. Anyhow, based on this new image, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will sport a flat display, with razor thin bezels on the sides, while its bezels above and below the display will also be quite thin. Huawei’s branding will be placed below the display, and truth be told, this display seems to be quite large, we’re probably looking at a 5.9-inch or a 6-inch panel here, as some rumors have been suggesting. This display seems to sport a regular 16:9 aspect ratio, though it’s probable this image is somewhat deceiving, and that it will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio, who knows. The phone will sport on-screen buttons, as it’s clearly noticeable in the provided image, which is not that surprising at all, the Huawei Mate 9 sported such setup as well.

The Huawei Mate 10 (Pro) will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor which is made using a 10nm manufacturing process. This processor was introduced by the company during this year’s IFA tradeshow in Berlin, and it comes with a dedicated AI chip as well. Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on the Huawei Mate 10 (Pro), though it is possible that Huawei will be able to adapt its Emotion UI (EMUI) skin to Android 8.0 Oreo by the time this phone hits the market. The Huawei Mate 10 (Pro) is also expected to pack in a rather large battery pack, it will probably sport a 4,000mAh+ battery, and it will ship with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Huawei Mate 10 will probably be an all-metal handset, though there’s a chance Huawei may opt for glass back.

Buy the Huawei P9 Lite